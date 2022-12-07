The Green Green Grass

Not Available

Green Green Grass is a new comedy series and is a spin-off from Only Fools And Horses. It features the characters of Boycie (John Challis) and Marlene (Sue Holderness) and introduces their son, Tyler, now 15 years old. Since we last met them, Boycie's second-hand car empire has gone from strength to strength, yet, despite his success, Boycie is becoming tired of life in Peckham and is secretly (at least, secretly from Marlene) craving a more tranquil existence in the English countryside. His decision to finally make the move is prompted by a chance conversation with Denzil (Paul Barber) who has some rather disturbing news. Within two weeks Boycie, Marlene and Tyler have left London - foreve