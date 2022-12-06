Not Available

The Green Hornet debuted shortly after the 1966 Batman TV Series and was produced by the same company. Whereas Batman was known for its heavy camp and semi-comedic storytelling, The Green Hornet took a more serious and realistic approach to masked crimefighting. However, this may have hurt the show as Batman is easily recalled by many for the outlandish villains such as the Joker and the Riddler, but The Green Hornet featured the protagonists battling against various "normal" criminals with no odd gimmicks. Despite only lasting one season, The Green Hornet has amassed a cult following, most likely because of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who made his American television debut on the show. The Green Hornet will likely experience a resurgence in popularity in the near future. Miramax has the rights to create a feature film version. Kevin Smith was to be the director, however he has since backed out, leaving the project in an unknown state. "Another challenge for the Green Hornet, his aide Kato, and their rolling arsenal, the Black Beauty. On police record, a wanted criminal, The Green Hornet is really Britt Reid, owner/publisher of The Daily Sentinel. His dual identity known only to his secretary and to the District Attorney. And now, to protect the rights and lives of decent citizens rides the Green Hornet!" -Narration from the opening credits