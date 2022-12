Not Available

Maurice Allington, the alcoholic, sexually promiscuous, and unappealing lead character owns a country inn called "The Green Man." He frightens and regales his guests, when he's not trying to seduce them, with tales of ghosts ans spirits haunting his hotel. The fun begins when he and they realize the haunts are real and malevolent. At times sexual farce, at others, ghostly thriller, this movie is aptly called a "ghost story for adults".