Not Available

"The Grid" is an international project that looks in detail at a terrorist cell operating on a global level and a team of American and British counter-terrorists who are tasked to stop it," explains Gareth Neame, BBC's head of drama commissioning. "It's an ambitious project that explores what motivates and finances the terrorists and examines how international agencies must cooperate to defeat them. The drama looks at the defining threat of our time but does so on a bigger scale than is possible with shows like Spooks and 24." THE GRID will be produced in conjunction with Fox Television Studios and Carnival Films. Tracey Alexander (Thanks of a Grateful Nation, Sins of the Father) will executive-produce, along with Brian Eastman (Traffik) of Carnival Films. Mikael Salomon (Band of Brothers, TNT's upcoming Salem's Lot) will direct from a script by Ken Friedman and Patrick Sheane Duncan & Joshua Brand, from a story by Alexander and Friedman. Production on t