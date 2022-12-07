Not Available

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Studio

Cartoon Network Studios

In "The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy", we meet the idiot named Billy and the snotty girl named Mandy, who apparently win a bet with the Grim Reaper over a sick hamster, making him have to be their best friend forever! These adventures show how much they drive him crazy! This show started out as "Grim & Evil" which combined "The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy" and "Evil Con Carne".

Cast

Greg EaglesGrim (voice)
Richard Steven HorvitzBilly (voice)
Grey GriffinMandy (voice)
Vanessa MarshallIrwin (voice)

