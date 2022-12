Not Available

Michael Kitchen stars in this two-part television thriller as Steven Vey, a successful London barrister whose seemingly perfect life takes a devastating turn when a fleeting encounter with his secretary (Caroline Catz) spawns a rape charge. Meanwhile, in a parallel tale, ex-convict Eddy Doyle (Sean Gallagher) discovers the man who raised him is not his real father. Doyle searches for his biological dad -- but winds up knee-deep in trouble.