The Habitation

  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tokai Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd.

There was a time when Japan’s housing projects, or “danchi,” were the dream homes of the masses. They produced a culture of residency unique to Japan, but today, these towers and their residents have aged. It is human nature to wish to deny the present and idealize the past the more one grows older. The man dedicates what life he has left to restoring the past, and chases after his ideal family and danchi. However, like a river, time can never go backwards. Aiming to bring back the danchi of the past for the sake of his granddaughter's future, the man's passion for his contradictory ideal gradually descends into madness.

Cast

Shirô SanoSeiji Terauchi
Rika AdachiEriko Sakurai
Shigenori YamazakiTeppei Kaneda
Mayumi AsakaFumiyo Kikuchi
Hatsuo YamayaHitoshi Terauchi
Kyôko EnamiKayoko Azuma

