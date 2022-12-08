The Hairy Bikers' Asian Adventure

Not Available

In their most adventurous, far-flung road trip yet, the Hairy Bikers are touring the birthplaces of our favourite Asian cuisines – the food we Brits know from our local takeaways and high street restaurants. As they travel, the Bikers are immersed in the lives of the colourful characters they meet in Asia’s diverse cultures. With incredible access to hidden worlds – from a sumo wrestling stable in Japan to a hill tribe in remote Northern Thailand – the Bikers will uncover the food secrets of these countries and get under the skin of the local way of life. They’ll live, cook, eat and party with the locals – from Tuk Tuk drivers in Bangkok to monks in Kyoto. Throughout the series, the Hairy Bikers will taste their way through the incredible flavours and ingredients each place has to offer – finding authentic versions of the dishes we know and love back home.