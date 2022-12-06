The Hairy Bikers Bakeation

Not Available

Si King and Dave Myers take an epic 5000 mile gastronomic road trip across Europe, meeting extraordinary artisan bakers and tasting the best baking on offer across the Continent. En route the boys feed their bellies and their hearts, meeting everyone from home bakers to Michelin-starred patissiers to learn the secrets of their baking success. They also catch up with friends and relatives to see what great home cooks produce to feed their families. As the bikers go on their freewheeling trip through Europe, they stop to cook their own dishes, inspired by the country they're visiting and the local ingredients they discover. It's the journey of a lifetime and there's a fair bit of madness thrown in as they find plenty of time to party at the locals' festivities and cultural events as well as taking in must-see sights and activities.