The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook

Not Available

Tell you what a great life would be, that would be one in which we could just ride bikes, cook food and talk b******s." ...So began Dave Myer's and Si King's quest for adventure and good food. Packing their unpretentious northern humour and enduring friendship on the back of two monster motor bikes, these amiable, leather-clad hairies road out to make the best travel-cum-cookery-cum-comedy show ever seen. Around the world - from Transylvania to Vietnam, from Namibia to Mexico - they make friends, emerse themselves in local culture and learn to cook regional delicacies, however daunting. From hairy rickshaw pedallers to hairy caravan-trainee Donna kebab merchants they'll try anything; from crocodile satay in Namibia, garlic-fried grass hoppers in Mexico to coconut worms in Vietnam. They'll taste anything, and from the Isle of Man TT to the Fairy Circles of Damaral and they'll party anywhere! Full of zest, warm-hearted humour and plenty of surprising, yet easily made at home recipes, this is a fabulous series about two men, their sense of fun and the only thing they love more than their beloved bikes - food !