The Hairy Bikers - Pubs That Built Britain

The Hairy Bikers take their charm and humour on the road as they encounter brilliant, eccentric and fascinating people across Britain whose lives surround the nation’s pubs. Their epic journey will take them into the secret world of the pubs that made Britain. From the first Roman taverns, to Anglo Saxon alehouses which sprung up in peoples’ homes, and the travelers Inns providing respite for a more mobile population, they’ll reveal the fascinating story of how Britain’s pubs evolved - but also tells a bigger story of Britain itself.