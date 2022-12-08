Not Available

The Hairy Bikers' Restoration Road Trip will follow Si and Dave around the UK as they rediscover, and help to fix, a number of lost treasures of the industrial age. The Bikers will travel the length and breadth of the UK to meet those with a passion for both keeping the skills of their ancestors alive, restoring the machines that kept Britain’s agriculture, transport, and industry moving. Si and Dave learn how to re-forge the wheel of a steam train, renovate rusted cogs and master hot riveting, uncovering secrets of their own past to get a glimpse of what life was like for their forefathers.