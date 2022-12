Not Available

They're back - and gunning their trusty steeds towards the North. But East coast or West? Dave Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness and a lifelong Cumbrian, wants to show Si the glories of Mrs Green's pie shop: Si King is waxing lyrical about the fish quay in Newcastle. So begins the Hairy Bikers' latest mission, roaring northwards to find, cook and enjoy the best of British food.