The Hakkenden: Legend of the Dog Warriors

During the blood-soaked feudal wars of Japan, the Awa clan faced certain extinction from a rival clan backed by demonic forces. Their clan's salvation becomes a curse when the family dog brings back the head of the enemy warlord, but insists on marrying the lord's daughter! This unnatural union bears fruit, but they are killed, and their eight unborn pups reincarnate as the eight Dog Warriors The Hakkenden. The eight reincarnated souls travel their separate paths of violence and retribution, but slowly they come together as a formidable group representing the eight virtues of the bushido to slay the demons and redeem their clan!