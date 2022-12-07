Not Available

The Hamster Wheel runs for 8 weeks and sees the return of the full Chaser team Andrew Hansen, Chas Licciardello, Chris Taylor, Craig Reucassel and Julian Morrow, plus writer Dominic Knight. New segments on The Hamster Wheel include: " At Work With A Julia a situational comedy that follows the abject failures of an unlovable redhead " Keeping Up with the Jones' Conspiracy Theory your weekly guide to unhinged rants of Alan Jones; and " 30 seconds of poetry read by regional Aussie rules footballers playing lawnbowls, to fulfill all the ABC's charter obligations.