The Hasselhoffs brings viewers inside the household of David Hasselhoff where "The Hoff" is just "Dad" and examines the challenges he faces as a single parent raising two young-adult daughters, Taylor-Ann and Hayley. Despite juggling his multiple entertainment and business endeavors, he is the ultimate "stage dad" and will do anything to help guide his daughters' decisions as they pursue careers in entertainment and manage their up-and-coming group "Bella Vida."