Not Available

Tales of ghosts and supernatural beings haunt the dreams of children and inspire peculiar horror films and books, but what if you found yourself trapped in the middle of your own ghost story? What if your home had been the scene of a terrifying fire 100 years ago? Or your basement had been used for violent and deadly experiments? What if you discovered unexplainable bloody handprints on the walls around your baby's crib? And what if you didn't know these things had happened but the animals around you did? Welcome to the eerie world of THE HAUNTED, Animal Planet's newest original, 10-part series.