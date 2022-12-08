Not Available

From executive producers Seth Jarrett and Julie Insogna Jarrett (Celebrity Ghost Stories, I Killed My BFF), The Haunting Of... is an original series featuring world-renowned psychic-medium Kim Russo as she gives an exclusive look at celebrities who have had their lives changed by paranormal events. Each one-hour episode of The Haunting Of... will feature celebrities’ real life encounters with the paranormal as they return to the site of their traumatic experience. During these gripping journeys, Kim Russo unlocks the secrets that haunted each celebrity and explains the unexplained. Kim also unveils shocking psychic moments and surprising personal revelations as she tunes into the celebrities’ personal lives and connects with their loved ones who have crossed over.