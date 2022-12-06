Not Available

The Heights was a rock and roll band made up of a group of ambitious, young, mostly blue-collar kids hoping to ride success out of their middle-class lives. The members of the group were Stan (guitar), who worked for his father, Mr. Mike, owner of the bar/pool hall where the group hung out; Dizzy (drums), a plumber's assistant; Rita (saxophone), a dispatcher for a beer distributor; Hope (guitar), whose wealthy family supported her while she played with the band; J.T. (guitar), the lead singer, an auto mechanic with a long-standing love/hate relationship with Hope; Lenny (keyboard), who worked at the Seven Seas restaurant; and Alex the newest member of the group, a sensitive poet/songwriter who worked in a grocery store. Alex, who was in love with Rita, also sang leads, and his presence caused friction with J.T., who didn't like anybody else singing lead. When Dizzy married his pregnant girlfriend, Jodi, a nurses' aide whose father was his boss, Lenny moved in with his former roommate,