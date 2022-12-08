The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange

Not Available

The show follows the lives of Orange and friends; Pear, Passion Fruit, Midget Apple, Marshmellow, Grandpa Lemon and the antagonistic Grapefruit. The main setting takes place at a grocery store named Daneboe's (a reference to creator Dane Boedigheimer) which is watched over by employee Nerville (played by internet personality Toby Turner). There is no one-track premise for the show but instead focuses on the surreal misadventures of the fruit as they face evil vegetables, alien broccoli and other weird characters as well.