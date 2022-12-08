Not Available

The High Hopes Choir is the culmination of Ireland's first homeless choir led musically by David Brophy as part of a brand new TV series for RTÉ One due to be air this December. Working with some of the most recognized charities in Ireland, Dublin Simon Community, Saint Vincent De Paul and Focus Ireland, this ambitious performance-based project involves two regional choirs in Dublin and Waterford made up of people affected by homelessness and the staff and volunteers who work with them. "In just 8 weeks, through 20 rehearsals and over 1200 cups of tea and coffee, more than 60 people, all dealing with Ireland's homeless crisis, reach beyond the stars." explains David Brophy. The choir recorded Kodaline's High Hopes and released it as a single which they performed live on The Late Late Show. The charity single was recorded after receiving some encouragement and vocal advice from chart-topper Ed Sheeran, former Westlife star Shane Filan and The Voice of Ireland's judge Bressie. Most recently, the choir performed in a charity gala concert which took place in Christchurch Cathedral, Dublin, accompanied by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and with guest performances from Lisa Hannigan and Brian Kennedy. The High Hopes Choir aims to help change the public perception of what it means to be homeless in Ireland today, as well as raising funds to support the services and facilities which play a vital part in ending the cycle of homelessness.