The High Low Project

What does your dream room look like? Whether it's a classic living room or sumptuously romantic bedroom, HGTV designer Sabrina Soto is going to make lucky homeowners' design dreams reality, where budget is no issue — yet. Sabrina will reveal their dream room, then the fun begins. She will now mimic this exact look that fits the couple's budget. Piece by piece, Sabrina and her team will create smart, high-value replacements. Some of the original high-end pieces will stay as the best rooms splurge on some items and save on others. The final room and its price tag are then revealed