Gosei School has a long history. The principal of the school is highly ambitious and he tries to achieve his goals by using supernatural majin powers. Six students go up against the principal. The students are Taisei Manaka (Taisho Iwasaki), Ryuhei Domon (Ryuga Sato), Yusuke Takigawa (Yuto Nasu), Hyuma Oura (Hidaka Ukisho), Naoya Morimura (Naoki Fujii) and Ichika Sakurai (Issei Kanasashi).