The Hilarious House of Frightenstein

This quirky sketch comedy series was focused on Count Frightenstein (Van), the thirteenth son of Count Dracula who was exiled to Castle Frightenstein in Frankenstone, Canada for failing to revive Brucie J. Monster, a Frankenstein-like monster. Each episode followed the Count’s efforts to revive Brucie with the assistance of Igor (Rais), an overweight and incompetent assistant, and a three-foot-tall mini-Count (Big), and featured comedy skits with the majority of characters being played by Van. Each episode was bookended with an appearance by the venerable horror star Vincent Price as he recited intentionally silly poetry with toy skulls and shrunken heads in the background.