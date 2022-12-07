Not Available

The Hip Hop Years is a 3-part series of one hour television documentaries made by David Upshal for Channel 4 in 1999. The series charts the definitive story of Hip Hop, rising from the streets of the Bronx to become, what Upshal calls, "the new Rock'n'Roll". The programmes combine archive clips and performance from TV, movies and music videos with specially shot material and interviews with key players. Contributors include Chuck D and Hank Shocklee from Public Enemy, Daryl McDaniel from Run DMC, Rza from The Wu Tang Clan, Ice-T, Ice Cube, Tom Silverman, Russell Simmons, Rick Rubin, Fab Five Freddy, Afrika Bambaataa, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Flash and Kool DJ Herc.