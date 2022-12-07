Not Available

The Hire is a collection of short films which debuted in 2001 under the talent of Executive Producer David Fincher, (Se7en, Fight Club,) and starring Clive Owen as simply "The Driver." This series teams up top international action directors with mainstream Hollywood talent in various short films designed to entertain and exploit the power and brand image of BMW. For the series' second "season," Ridley and Tony Scott replaced Fincher as creative overseers of the project. Originally created for distribution on the Internet, the success of the series eventually led to a DVD production of these various films.