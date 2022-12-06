Not Available

This ten-part series from Time Life Video & Television chronicles the history of rock 'n' roll music from its origins. In Part I, "Rock 'N' Roll Explodes," the roots of rock are explored, featuring Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Little Richard and more. Part II, "Good Rockin' Tonight," is a look at how rock 'n' roll affected America's color barrier. In Part III,"Britain Invades, America Fights Back," as the Beatles take America by storm, Motown makes gains of its own. In "Plugging In," Part IV, the burgeoning electric music scene is examined. In Part V, "The Sounds of Soul," Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and more are examined. Part VI, "My Generation", Part VII, "Guitar Heroes," Part VII, "The 70's," and Part IX, "Punk" follow. The series concludes with "Up From The Undergound," which chronicles the rise of street music to mainstream success. Michael Jackson, Madonna, N.W.A., Run-DMC and others are featured.