The History of Sweden

Hosts are Martin Timell and history professor Dick Harrison. They guide the viewer from the Ice Age to the present day and talks about what formed Sweden to the country it is today. The TV series is based on the very latest research and a new way of looking at Sweden's history. Previously forgotten and neglected historical events and personalities are highlighted in a whole new light through interviews, reconstructions, excavations and visits to historical sites. The series was produced 2008-2010 and consists of two seasons, each with six episodes.