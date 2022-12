Not Available

Welcome to The Hollow Men guide at TV Tome. In the tradition of Monty Python and The Kids in the Hall, The Hollow Men take sketch comedy to absurd new places that you could only see on Comedy Central. Each half-hour episode features unique characters and situations that combine wit, satire and song from an unexpected and outrageous perspective. Tune in for nudist-powered car engines, chronic Marlon Brando impersonators, vag badgers and much much more!