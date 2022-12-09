Not Available

Welcome to The Home Team, a 10-week journey where we turn a 1950’s ‘renovator’s delight’ into a warm and welcoming home the envy of the neighbours. James Bawden (builder), Julia Green (interior stylist) and Anthony Scott (landscaper) get their hands dirty to transform a rough diamond back to its former glory. From how to grow fresh herbs to tips on recycling old timber rafters; The Home Team is set to provide inspiration and answer all your home renovation and design questions. There'll be plenty of ideas that you can try, plus we’ll give you the confidence to know what to ask tradies and what to expect to pay.