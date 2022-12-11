The Honey Trapper

Not Available

With the purpose of bringing awareness and justice to those being deceived, a woman decides to start a professional honey trapping business to answer people with the question: If presented with temptation, will my significant other stay or stray? Disillusioned with relationships and bombarded with the demands of a constant, growing business, the return of her one and only love interest, a mysterious antagonist, and a challenging assignment, plunge her once black and white world into chaos. A series that explores the gray areas in life, the repercussions of secrets, and the darkest possibilities that lie in everyone.