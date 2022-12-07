Not Available

Although this TV-series consisted of only 25 episodes it is the longest TV-series ever shot in Poland. First seven episodes were made in 1979 and shown in 1980. Another five episodes were filmed in 1982 but for political reasons were not broadcast until 1987 when the 12th episode was also made and shown. In the middle of 1990 director Jan Lomnicki and his writer Andrzej Mularczyk came back to the story of few Polish families living in an old house in Zlota Street in Warsaw. Eight episodes were made between 1995 and 1997 and shown in 1999. That year the last five episodes were shot and they were broadcast in 2000. Each time "Dom" was on the first channel of Polish public television it reached the very top of the most watched TV-shows.