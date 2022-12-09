The House Detox

Not Available

The story of giving tips on how to organize your house begins now! If the quality of your house changes, then the quality of your life changes as well. The one who prefers to own fewer possessions, a minimalist Shin Ae Ra, the one who prefers to own as much as she can, a maximalist Park Na Rae, and the one who wants to keep his house clean, Yun Kyun Sang are gathered to counsel people on how to organize their houses! Ae Ra’s secret organizing method is revealed for the first time on the show. Kyun Sang who practically lives in his cats’ house is the first one to experience the secret organizing method. Since Ae Ra and Na Rae have opposite lifestyles, they confront each other to carry on their points. How will they compromise with each other’s opinions and give us a special consultation on organizing our house? Experience the happiness of organizing!