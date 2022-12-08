Not Available

Three sets of young couples with babies, toddlers and young children are invited to The House of Tiny Tearaways, a specially modified country residence where they will learn the skills they need to turn their lives around. Regular presenter Claudia Winkleman is joined by top child psychologists, who are on hand to provide intensive therapy for these parents and their kids. They observe how they operate and then intervene to help sort out their extreme parenting problems. The parents have to be prepared to stay in the house for "as long as it takes". They can be there from anything from two days to over a week depending on the extent of their parenting problems and how long it takes to turn them around. Brace yourself for another round of tears, tantrums and broken relationships...