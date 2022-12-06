The Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show

Not Available

The Hudson Brothers had a summer prime time variety show on CBS. Months later, they got a Saturday morning series. Bill, Mark & Brett were the Hudson Brothers that performed songs, had monologues & comedy sketches (Chucky Margolis). Regular features included The Cookie Bear (from the Andy Williams Show off NBC) as well as Rod Hull & his Emu (they were also regulars on the summer series). Bill Hudson would marry Cindy Williams while Mark Hudson produced an album for another brother band trio, Hanson.