The Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show

The Hudson Brothers had a summer prime time variety show on CBS. Months later, they got a Saturday morning series. Bill, Mark & Brett were the Hudson Brothers that performed songs, had monologues & comedy sketches (Chucky Margolis). Regular features included The Cookie Bear (from the Andy Williams Show off NBC) as well as Rod Hull & his Emu (they were also regulars on the summer series). Bill Hudson would marry Cindy Williams while Mark Hudson produced an album for another brother band trio, Hanson.
View Full Cast >