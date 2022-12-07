Not Available

The Human Animal is a major six-part series, showing that, however much we may think we have evolved from our animal ancestors, our instincts and behaviour are still rooted in our animal past. By denying this inheritance we are in danger of destroying everything we have strived so hard to create. Both candid and entertaining, Desmond Morris exposes our foibles, celebrates our triumphs and gives us a new understanding of the way we behave. A world-renowned zoologist, he has already fundamentally changed the way we perceive ourselves. Now The Human Animal takes us one step closer to confronting our true identity.