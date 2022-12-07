Not Available

The Hundred Code

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Discovery Networks Sweden

New York. Stockholm. Over the course of the last 12 months, young, blonde and blue-eyed women have been turning up dead in a field of asphodel flowers. Through a special dispensation from the NYPD, Detective Tommy Conley is permitted to observe and advise the Stockholm PD. Upon his arrival in Sweden, he is paired with Mikael Eklund, a by-the-book, Swedish cop with an aversion to American grab-and-go culture. Both hate each other, but the two better straighten out their differences as the killings continue. A.K.A.: 100 Code

Cast

Michael NyqvistMikael Eklund
Dominic MonaghanTommy Conley
Kristoffer BerglundPhille
Peter EggersGöran
Hedda StiernstedtJosephine
Roisin MurphyMaggie

