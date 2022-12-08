The Hunt For Hitler's Missing Millions

Not Available

In one of the most astonishing untold stories of the 20th century, Channel 5 reveals how a team of British intelligence officers found Hitler’s will and examines the subsequent quest to uncover the extent of the Führer’s wealth and to find his money. For the first time on television, Hermann Rothman recounts his part in the story. A German Jew now in his 90s, Rothman fled Hitler’s tyranny just before the war started and was assigned to the British Counter Intelligence Corps for the duration. http://www.channel5.com/shows/the-hunt-for-hitlers-missing-millions