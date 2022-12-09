The Hustlers

Not Available

Get an inside look at the cutthroat, high-stakes world of competitive pool in this series that follows some of the country's top-ranked players as they attempt to outwit and outplay all those who dare to challenge. Every player must earn a spot at the table and having the skills to sink balls is only part of the game. Having a strategy for who to play and when is just as important as technical prowess if you want to climb to the top tier and earn big bucks. Alliances are formed, but when big money and even bigger egos come into play, friendships are fleeting and negotiating your way back into good standing takes as much skill as the game itself.