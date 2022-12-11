Not Available

The Hype

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Scout Productions

    The worlds of streetwear, business and culture collide! THE HYPE features ten streetwear professionals who will compete in challenges to prove they can talk the talk and deliver the product. Every episode will offer unique tips and takeaways about the intricacies of designing, the business of fashion and the savvy it takes to identify the latest trends. See which contestant can elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination — while still remaining authentic to their own style.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images