The worlds of streetwear, business and culture collide! THE HYPE features ten streetwear professionals who will compete in challenges to prove they can talk the talk and deliver the product. Every episode will offer unique tips and takeaways about the intricacies of designing, the business of fashion and the savvy it takes to identify the latest trends. See which contestant can elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination — while still remaining authentic to their own style.