The Hype House

TikTok’s Hype House is getting a Netflix reality show that will follow the lives of some of the biggest creators on the social media platform. The new series is set to feature Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — collectively some of the largest creators on TikTok, each with millions of followers — and promises “the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives."