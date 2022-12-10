Not Available

A man ten years younger, and a man of the same age appeared in front of our heroines, who had taken a break from love. A coworker, a husband, a colleague, a one night stand... etc. Because of the differences in position and age, they can't say what they want to say, but instead say what they can, can't be honest, and depend on them... But all of them are worrisome because it's hard to understand their feelings? You don't have to be with your soulmate... Is one of them the ideal man who will fill in the feeling that something's missing?