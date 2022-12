Not Available

Short-lived, short-format MTV sketch series featuring Alex Winter of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Fame. Sketches are strung together with dark vignettes frequently featuring the death of Winter and are interlaced with mixed media animation and music. Recurring characters included Eddie the Flying Gimp From Outer Space, The Huggins Family and an angry anvil dropping God. Look out for two cameos from a young Ricki Lake in the Huggins sketches.