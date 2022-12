Not Available

A girl aiming to become an idol named Uzuki Shimamura is informed that she has been accepted into the Cinderella Project, a new project that collects girls and polishes them to become idols. After meeting Rin Shibuya, Mio Honda, and the other eleven fellow members of the group, the girls begin their journey at the 346 Pro talent agency, overcoming many trials and hoping to one day stand on the same stage as their senior idols.