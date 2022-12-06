The Imaginatively-Titled Punt & Dennis Show

Not Available

The Imaginatively Titled Punt and Dennis show featured Steve Punt and Hugh Dennis in a vast array of studio gags, filmed sketches and parodies of famous TV dramas such as the X-Files, Baywatch and ER. Each show would focus on a theme, be it crime, holidays, sports etc. and would have amusing insights into each subject which carried on into most parts of the show. The show sported an array of characters (mostly performed by Hugh Dennis) who would appear in either their own sketches, or would regularly turn up without warning in the studio, the filmed sketches and even the drama parodies. <u>Characters</u> Kurt Wenker German tourist from hell who was always out to steal 'puny British boys' girlfriends. Right Hon. Hector Sleazy MP Scandal-riddled member of parliament who gave long non-sensical speeches and constantly insisted he wouldn't be resigning. Norris the Weatherman Habitual criminal assigned to the BBC as a part of a reformation scheme by the govenrme