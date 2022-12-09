Not Available

The Imperial Doctress

Growing up in a family of physicians, Tan Yun Xian was adored by her grandparents for her intellect, curiosity and medical acumen. Despite the many barriers for female physicians in ancient China, Yun Xian nevertheless proved herself to be a skilled family and female doctor — and ultimately the most famous female doctor of the Ming Dynasty.

Liu ShishiTan Yun Xian
Wallace HuoZhu Qi Zhen
Huang XuanZhu Qi Yu
Yuan WenkangYe Xian
Li Cheng-YuanEmpress Qian
Gina JinWang Meilin

