Not Available

Starring Chilam Cheung (張智霖), Bosco Wong (黃宗澤), and Chrissie Chau (周秀娜), The Impossible 3 follows three strangers who team up to combat danger coming in their way. In doing so, they get entangled in a series of mysterious cases. They find themselves to be the center of a manhunt involving both the cops and the triads.