The Impressionists have become the international superstars of Western painting. The works of Manet, Monet, Renoir, Degas, Toulouse-Lautrec, Cezanne and the great successors of Impressionism like Gauguin and Van Gogh appear everywhere and are well loved by the public and academics alike. In addition to their popularity and accessibility, for their time impressionist paintings were radical works of art, which instigated a revolution in the art world. The Impressionists broke away from traditional, academic art in their technique - by using touches of color to capture movement and light and in their subject matter, depicting ordinary people at work and leisure in Paris and on the banks of the Seine. In this series, "The Impressionists with Tim Marlow", we are reacquainted with the artists - their motivations and loves, triumphs and disappointments and with their work. Marlow takes us on a journey through late nineteenth-century France and he invites us to immerse ourselves in the greatest impressionist works of art.