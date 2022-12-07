Not Available

The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Comedy about an inept American placed in charge of sales at his company's London branch. He has no experience with British culture, knows nothing about sales, and has only one employee, Dave. Each episode begins with a scene of Margaret appearing in dire circumstances — in season one, he is a defendant in a British court, with a long list of charges against him being read; in season two, he is in what appears to be a North Korean nuclear missile base, being forced to press a launch button — then flashes back to portray the events leading to his sad fate.

Cast

David CrossTodd Margaret
Will ArnettBrent Wilts
Sharon HorganAlice Bell
Blake HarrisonDave Mountford
Sara PascoePamela Taylor Woods

