The Indoor League

Indoor League was a television series broadcast in the United Kingdom by Yorkshire Television during the 1970s. It was hosted by England cricket legend, Fred Trueman who often wore a cardigan whilst smoking a pipe throughout his links. He always ended the show with the phrase, "ah'll see thee". The show featured many indoor games, the majority of which were pub-games. The "sports" included Shove ha'penny, Bar billiards, pool, skittles and arm wrestling amongst others. The show was produced by Sid Waddell, whose major success was to include a darts tournament. Darts coverage on television was in its infancy, with the News of the World Darts Championship having just begun to be broadcast on ITV. Waddell would later go on to become one of the voices of darts on television when the World Championship began in 1978.